SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released footage of a carjacking suspect’s assault of a sheriff deputy and subsequent arrest. The suspect—Darren Stone, 26—is accused of assaulting at least two elderly people, including his own grandmother, and hitting a sheriff’s deputy in the head with a rock. Stone remains in the hospital after being shot during a struggle with law enforcement. Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows Stone ignoring a deputy’s commands to put his hands up and stop moving. “Stop right there. You’re going to get bit by my dog. Stop right there. Get your hands...

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO