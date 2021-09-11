CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Saint Louis, IL

3 arrested for shooting that left 7 injured, including 3-year-old

By Marlene Lenthang, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGFJV_0btGrmfg00
BlakeDavidTaylor/iStock

EAST SAINT LOUIS, Ill. — Three people have been arrested for allegedly carrying out a mass shooting that injured seven, including a 3-year-old child, in southern Illinois.

Three suspects opened fire near 6th Street and Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis, Illinois around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said.

In the chaotic shooting, Illinois State Police (ISP) said that one of the shooting victims was a 25-year-old man who crashed the car he was driving into a MetroLink train. No passengers on the train were injured.

The seven shooting victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time, according to the press release.

Police identified the victims as a 49-year-old male of Belleville, Illinois; a 24-year-old male of East St. Louis, Illinois; a 53-year-old male of East St. Louis, Illinois; a 53-year-old male of Belleville, Illinois; and a 38-year-old female of St. Louis, Missouri, in addition to the 25-year-old car driver from East St. Louis.

A 3-year-old boy was hit in the rampage and was taken to the East St. Louis Police Department by his guardian, authorities said. From there, agents from the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group transported him to an area hospital while performing life-saving measures.

Witnesses reported seeing three men fleeing the scene with weapons and a manhunt was launched for the assailants, police said.

Three suspects were found at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the basement of a partially demolished building, ISP said in an update.

Illinois Police State Police said Friday the suspects were: Deangelo M. Higgs, 35, of East St. Louis, Lorenzo W. Bruce Jr., 32, of Madison, and Cartez R. Beard, 30 of Cahokia, all of Illinois.

They've been charged with one count of felon in possession of a weapon and seven counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm by the St. Clair County state's attorney's office. Lawyer information for the three was not immediately available.

"The response to this shooting is an example of the Illinois State Police bringing to bear all resources at its disposal to bring justice to this community," ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement. "PSEG, Patrol, SWAT, Air Ops and all ISP personnel again demonstrated our ongoing commitment to protecting the people of East St. Louis."

On Friday, East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said the shooting wasn't random and was targeted, however a motive remains unknown at this time.

"They had a target. I don't know what their motive was, but they weren't shooting just randomly," Perry said, The Associated Press reported.

Stephen Pierce was waiting for a bus with his wife and two children when he said he heard shots fired, describing it as "boom, boom boom," according to local CBS affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri, KMOV. His wife was wounded in the arm, he said.

"Our backs were turned and the next thing you know they just started shooting and it came at the back of my head and I didn't know what to do but to get up and run," Pierce told the outlet.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III announced a curfew at midnight Friday into 6 a.m. that will last indefinitely to stop criminal activity in wake of the shooting, he announced in a press conference Friday.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Suspect in deaths of 4 found in SUV surrenders in Arizona

MENOMONIE, Wis. — (AP) — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four Minnesotans who were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin surrendered to authorities in Arizona on Friday. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said in a statement that Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself in to police in...
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

Judge: Prosecutors can't show Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that prosecutors can't argue that a man who shot three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin is affiliated with the Proud Boys or that he attacked a woman months before the shootings, bolstering his position as he prepares for a politically charged trial.
MADISON, WI
WOKV

'Devious licks' videos of damage, thefts bedevil US schools

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kids across the U.S. are posting TikTok videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers and even turf from football fields, bedeviling school administrators seeking to contain the viral internet trend. The “devious licks” challenge that swept social media this week is plaguing...
TOPEKA, KS
WOKV

Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen's death

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — (AP) — A former Arkansas sheriff's deputy was charged Friday with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a white teenager whose death has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. A special prosecutor announced the felony charge against Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
State
Illinois State
East Saint Louis, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Cahokia, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Belleville, IL
City
Madison, IL
WOKV

Men wanted for stealing beer from Wawa in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen these men? Deputies say on Wednesday they walked into a Wawa empty-handed and walked out with multiple cases of beer. Surveillance video captured the three men walking into the store on Blanding Blvd. and leaving in a newer model black Chevy four-door pickup with black rims, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WOKV

‘Reported threat’ behind lockdown of Terry Parker High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Terry Parker High School was placed on a school lockdown Friday morning. A spokesperson with Duval County Public Schools confirmed to Action News Jax that the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown to investigate a reported threat. The lockdown has since been lifted and teachers and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#St Louis Police#Southern Illinois#Isp#Metrolink#The Illinois State Police#Swat#Air Ops#The Associated Press#Cbs#Kmov#Abc Audio
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy