Ja'Marr Chase may have dropped the last four straight passes that have come his way in a game, but after Monday's practice that began the prep for Sunday's opener against the Vikings (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 19) at Paul Brown Stadium, he calmly caught every question the Cincy media fired at him as if they were one of the 5,000 tennis balls he's caught this summer.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO