On September 11, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department hosted a remembrance ceremony in honor of those lost on September 11, 2001. The ceremony was led by Chief Brian Byrd, who stated that he “wanted this ceremony to be different.” There would be no guest speakers or long speeches during the 30 minute event. Rather, the chief informed the crowd to gather around one another and discuss where…

TOLEDO, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO