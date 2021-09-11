Revealed: United's Man of the Match v Newcastle
It was all about Ronaldo at Old Trafford on Saturday. Our no.7 scored twice in his comeback match as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side went on to win 4-1 over the Magpies. United supporters were delighted to see the Portuguese forward back in the red shirt at the Theatre of Dreams. Following his incredible performance, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was voted Man of the Match by our fans. Ronaldo won the award with an incredible 85 per cent of the votes, one of the biggest winning margins in history.www.chatsports.com
