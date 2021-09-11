CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's like he never left': Marcus Rashford leads the tributes to Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring TWICE on his second debut at Manchester United against Newcastle as delighted supporters admit: 'It had to be him'

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Rashford led the tributes to Cristiano Ronaldo on social media after the Portuguese superstar netted twice on his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle on Saturday. Supporters had been eagerly awaiting his appearance at Old Trafford, with thousands gathering wearing his classic No 7 shirt and hoping to catch...

Cristiano Ronaldo scores two goals on his return to Manchester United

(CNN) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals during his first game back at Manchester United on Saturday against Newcastle United in the Premier League. The Portuguese superstar rejoined the club from Juventus this summer. He scored 118 goals in 292 games during his previous six-year stint with Manchester United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 for what was then a world record fee.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Classy Gesture After Hitting Steward With A Wayward Shot

It's not often that Cristiano Ronaldo misses the target with one of his shots. But when he does, the sheer power behind them means they must hurt if one were to hit you. Well, that's exactly what happened to one unfortunate bystander, who was struck in the head by one of Ronaldo's wayward shots while he was warming up ahead of Manchester United's Champions League clash with Young Boys.
What is the five-day FIFA rule affecting players in the Premier League?

A classic 'Club versus Country' dispute has arisen involving players from the Brazil national team, but what's it all about?. An unusual scenario has transpired whereby a number of Premier League clubs find themselves at odds with the Brazil football association (CBF) and other South American associations. Liverpool, Manchester United,...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Marcus Rashford
Returning in style! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Manchester United training in his £170,000 Lamborghini as the countdown to a second debut begins, with three days until game against Newcastle - which isn't on TV!

Cristiano Ronaldo turned up for Manchester United training at his stylish best on Wednesday as he arrived in his £170,000 Lamborghini - giving the thumbs up to reporters as the world awaits his second debut for the Red Devils. He completed his fairytale return to Old Trafford on transfer deadline...
'If he doesn't get to 30 goals, I'll be surprised': Rio Ferdinand challenges Cristiano Ronaldo to reach goal landmark at Manchester United this season... and urges Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to be 'weirdos' in learning from him

There's a hint of jealousy in Rio Ferdinand's eyes while discussing the topic of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford learning from Cristiano Ronaldo this season. 'I had Neil Ruddock,' he tells Sportsmail while discussing his own early influences in his career. 'They get Cristiano Ronaldo and I get Neil Ruddock! Unbelievable. Neil’s a great guy but they’re different professionals, if you know what I mean!'
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't want any special treatment' following his move back to Manchester United as he gets set to make his second debut for the club against Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo won't be given any special treatment after returning for a second spell at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will make his first appearance for the club in 12 years against Newcastle at Old Trafford following a £19.8million move from Juventus. Ronaldo has...
Sir Alex Ferguson confirms he DID play a part in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United... before the returning star's superb two-goal showing against Newcastle at his Old Trafford homecoming

Sir Alex Ferguson has confirmed he did play a part in convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford. The legendary former Manchester United manager is understood to have phoned the Portuguese star personally to urge him to return to the Red Devils, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid, which he did in August.
Cristiano Ronaldo goals: Superstar scores twice in Manchester United debut, sends Old Trafford into a frenzy

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice within the first hour of his Manchester United return on Saturday as the Red Devils hosted Newcastle United on Matchday 4. The Potuguese superstar, in his second stint with the club, found the back of the net late in the first half to give his team a 1-0 lead before scoring early in the second half. The striker was attentive to a blunder by the Newcastle goalkeeper, pouncing on a loose ball for an easy tap-in to make it 1-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo reduces his mother to TEARS of joy after marking his Manchester United return with a goal either side of half time in victory against Newcastle at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother was captured in tears of joy after seeing her son net twice on his second debut for Manchester United. The 36-year-old scored either side of half-time in a 4-1 victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, who made it three wins from four Premier League games this season.
Gary Neville claims Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United return has the city 'BUZZING' and Old Trafford was bouncing like never before for his fairytale second debut

Gary Neville has insisted Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return has got the whole city buzzing and that Old Trafford was bouncing like never before after his fairytale second debut. The Portuguese superstar sealed an emotional deadline-day switch to United from Juventus to rejoin the club where he had made his...
Late Young Boys winner stuns Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo's second Champions League debut

It took Cristiano Ronaldo less than 13 minutes to score on his second Champions League debut for Manchester United, opening the scoring against Swiss team Young Boys. With practically his first touch of the match, the Portuguese forward turned home a stunning ball from international teammate Bruno Fernandes to open his account in this season's competition, with the strike coming 12 years and 132 days after his last United goal in the Champions League.
Man Utd great Scholes urges calm after Young Boys defeat: No disaster

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has urged fans not to panic after their Champions League defeat at Young Boys. United had the lead in Berne, but were overrun losing 2-1 as Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for the visitors. Scholes believes that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have made substitutions...
