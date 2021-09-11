'It's like he never left': Marcus Rashford leads the tributes to Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring TWICE on his second debut at Manchester United against Newcastle as delighted supporters admit: 'It had to be him'

It's not often that Cristiano Ronaldo misses the target with one of his shots. But when he does, the sheer power behind them means they must hurt if one were to hit you. Well, that's exactly what happened to one unfortunate bystander, who was struck in the head by one of Ronaldo's wayward shots while he was warming up ahead of Manchester United's Champions League clash with Young Boys.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO