Is the Guilford Edge edging out non-traditional and CCE students?

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Administrators in the Duncanville Independent School District have a plan on how to reach older teenagers whose education was negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic. Officials say starting September 16 administrators will fan out across the community to reach out to high school seniors who should have graduated last year, but didn’t. They say they want to relay a very clear message: “We care too much about you to let you go.” The principal for PACE High School will lead a group of assistant principals as they make home visits to 30 former Duncanville ISD students. The district wants the teenagers, who came so close to completing their high school careers with a diploma, to come back and finish strong. The school leaders will provide information about programs at PACE that offer in-person instruction, as well an accelerated, online curriculum that students can access 24 hours a day. To help further, programs at the school allow students to work at their own speed and five graduation dates throughout the school year are being offered. Any student interested in completing their high school education can visit the PACE campus at 502 E. Freeman Street or apply online.

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO