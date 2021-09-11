CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Is the Guilford Edge edging out non-traditional and CCE students?

 7 days ago

My heart is racing like a Neil Peart drum solo for two reasons. First, I just stepped foot on Guilford College campus for the first time since March 2020. This is the case for many, many fellow students and the energy is palpable. Second, I’m afraid that I might have completely forgotten how to be human. From the before-times to today, our Guilford College community, our country and indeed, the entire world has suffered a great deal. We are, justifiably, cautious to throw the red flags of victory over an invisible virus. Bonus third reason for my beady forehead: I’m cutting it close to being late on the first day of class.

Guilfordian

Untangling first-year feelings

Walking up the chalk-stained brick walkway to Founders Hall on a hot August afternoon, you could clearly see the changes to Guilford College’s campus as the academic year started with three-week courses on Aug. 18. The Founders lobby had been transformed into a makeshift COVID-19 testing clinic. Hand sanitizer dispensers and temperature scanners had been installed at the entrance of the building. The faces of students and faculty were concealed behind masks. The pandemic has changed the landscape of higher education as well as the college experience, especially for first-year students.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
