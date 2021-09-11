RICHARD TANNER: The script couldn't have been written any better for Cristiano's Man United return... chants of 'Viva Ronaldo' rolled down from the Stretford End and first goal showed how he is now a penalty-area predator rather than a fleet-footed winger
The script really couldn't have been written any better for the prodigal son's return. Two goals, a screamer from his Portuguese pal and a late one from Jesse Lingard sent the Old Trafford crowd in ecstasy, Sir Alex Ferguson nodding in approval and the club's executives rubbing their hands at the ringing of the cash tills.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0