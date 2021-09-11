RICHARD TANNER: The script couldn't have been written any better for Cristiano's Man United return... chants of 'Viva Ronaldo' rolled down from the Stretford End and first goal showed how he is now a penalty-area predator rather than a fleet-footed winger

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Giovani Lo Celso Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez will be considered for selection against Chelsea.All three players have been in Croatia for the last 10 days following their decision to defy Premier League rules and travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers.Lo Celso and Romero travelled to Argentina while Sanchez was in Colombia, meaning they would have had to do a hard quarantine had they come straight back to England.Instead, they circumvented that by going to Croatia, where rules are relaxed, with Spurs sending out a sports scientist to try to keep...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO