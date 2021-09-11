CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quote: Sean O’Malley Was Smart To Reject Frankie Edgar Fight

By Harvey Leonard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McCarthy and Josh Thomson have suggested that Sean O’Malley was “smart” to reject a matchup with Frankie Edgar, albeit for different reasons than “Sugar” gave. O’Malley was last in action at UFC 264 in July. After the late withdrawal of Louis Smolka, the bantamweight prospect opened the main card with promotional newcomer Kris Moutinho. In an incredible display of toughness, the debutant nearly survived the full 15 minutes despite eating a record-breaking number of significant strikes.

