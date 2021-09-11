CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Quakers Keep Rolling in Double OT Home Opener

guilfordquakers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford College women's soccer team remains undefeated after beating Meredith College 1-0 I double-overtime on Saturday afternoon. The first half was rather uneventful, with each team seeing one solid attempt at a goal. Guilford's attempt came with 14:02 remaining on the clock, as the only thing separating a sprint Crystal Rivas from the keeper was a slower defender. The defense proved to be enough though, as Rivas was whistled for taking down her opposition.

www.guilfordquakers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Sports
City
Webster, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quakers#Meredith College#The Avenging Angels#Methodist University

Comments / 0

Community Policy