Quakers Keep Rolling in Double OT Home Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford College women's soccer team remains undefeated after beating Meredith College 1-0 I double-overtime on Saturday afternoon. The first half was rather uneventful, with each team seeing one solid attempt at a goal. Guilford's attempt came with 14:02 remaining on the clock, as the only thing separating a sprint Crystal Rivas from the keeper was a slower defender. The defense proved to be enough though, as Rivas was whistled for taking down her opposition.