CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Darksiders 3 Switch boxart, pre-orders open

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll be seeing Darksiders 3 on Switch just a few weeks, and retailers have now started to post their listing with pre-orders and more. First up, we have a look at the official boxart above. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the same key art is used here as was featured for other platforms.

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
clutchpoints.com

Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X

In today’s gaming landscape, consoles live or die by their exclusives – and Nintendo’s Switch exclusive stable is no exception. In the midst of the console wars of last-gen and one starting to get hotter and hotter for the current-gen, with PlayStation announcing several heavy-hitters at their recent PlayStation Showcase, and Xbox’s Game Pass library that’s ever-expanding, Nintendo has still managed to carve a strong niche for itself. Switch exclusives are stellar, sometimes genre-defining experiences. These let the console thrive despite its comparatively lower processing and graphical power and a relatively smaller amount of third-party offerings.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Lost Judgement pre-order bonuses and special editions guide

With the launch of Lost Judgement creeping ever closer, Sega has revealed the special edition and pre-order bonuses extras that players will be able to get their hands on. It’s an interesting batch of extras, including all manner of extra game content, with some of the special edition content actually acting as DLC that will release later in the year.
RECIPES
GotGame

Lost Judgment Pre-order and Post Launch DLC Revealed

Today, Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku have revealed their DLC roadmap for the upcoming detective title, Lost Judgment. The original Judgment wasn’t exactly known for DLC, but it looks like the sequel is making a change in a big way. Players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game will be able to enjoy bonus content at launch. On top of that, they’ll also gain access to the post-launch story content coming later this year and early next year. You can take a look at the roadmap and content details below!
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Horizon Forbidden West: Breaking down your pre-order options

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022. But this week, Sony opened up pre-orders for the highly anticipated sequel, and in doing so detailed al the different editions of the game you can buy. Standard Edition ($59.99/PS4 or $69.99/PS5) Obviously,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Pre Orders#Darksiders 3 On Switch#Darksiders 3 Switch#Gamestop#Nephilim#The Apocalypse
godisageek.com

Pre-orders begin for Spacebase Startopia on Nintendo Switch

Kalypso Media and in-house developer Realmforge Studios have announced that pre-orders for Spacebase Startopia on Nintendo Switch are open. Before the launch on September 24, players can secure their tickets for the lively space sim’s launch at a 10% discount via Nintendo eShop. A brand-new gameplay trailer gives Nintendo Switch players a glimpse of the celestial hustle and bustle they can look forward to when the game releases later this month. You can watch it here:
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Insurgency: Sandstorm (pre-order) on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 29 Sep 2021. Pre-order now to receive two bonus skin packs: the Warlord Gear Set and the Peacemaker Gear Set!. Engage in realistic modern firefights in the definitive tactical FPS on consoles!. Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Lost Judgment pre-order incentives and DLC roadmap outlined

Pre-order incentives have been announced for Lost Judgment alongside the DLC roadmap. One incentive will be available to all who pre-order, while another will be handed to those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Digital Ultimate Edition. As far as the DLC roadmap is concerned, an expansion package and story...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
trueachievements.com

Best price for Hell Let Loose Pre-Order on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 05 Oct 2021. Iron Vanguard free when you Pre-Order Hell Let Loose. Unlock access to join the Iron Vanguard and take to the front lines with an array of unique uniforms. Roll up your sleeves and get stuck into the thick of it with the German forces or take to the US tanks and show off the “Hell on Wheels” jacket!
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Odin Android Gaming Handheld Available for Pre-Order

Are you interested in the Steam Dock but not willing to spend hundreds upon hundreds to order one? The Odin by AYN might be worth a look. The Odin is a handheld system running Android that looks similar to a Vita or Steam Dock. While Android at first sounds limiting, it enables access to Steam Link, XCloud, Android-based emulators and more. Adding a dock enables play on the TV as well.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

The cheapest way to pre-order Elden Ring in Australia

To say anticipation for Elden Ring is through the roof is quite the understatement: it's through the firmament, through the galaxy, distant alien lifeforms are probably hyped about it. The open world RPG by the creators of Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is probably the most coveted game since Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Sony backtracks on Horizon Forbidden West Pre-Order Upgrades

After receiving backlash, Sony is backtracking on its decision to punish PS4 owners of Horizon Forbidden West by charging them to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. The decision was immediately called into question and compared to Xbox's smart delivery system. Despite changing their course on this game,...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Pokémon X OREO Cookies Coming Next Week, Pre-Orders Open

It’s not every day that you hear that you can pre-order some cookies, but that was the case when The Pokémon Company and Nabisco announced their upcoming crossover. Pokémon X OREO Cookies is officially a thing and will be hitting stores starting September 13. There’s even a snazzy trailer:. There...
LIFESTYLE
gamesradar.com

New Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order deals have appeared - move fast if you want one

The lesser-spotted Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order deals have appeared in the wild, and you can secure both versions of the console (the White or Neon Blue/Red) from Amazon UK right now. These are pretty rare and usually sell out fast, so if you want to grab one for yourself ahead of the 8 October release date, you'd better move sharpish.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

We Need a 'Darksiders IV' to Complete the Saga

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Darksiders, Darksiders II, Darksiders III, and Darksiders Genesis.With Darksiders III coming to the Nintendo Switch at the end of September, hope is reborn in our hearts that THQ Nordic will finally announce Darksiders IV, the long-overdue game that would let us take control of Strife in a hack-and-slash full-3D solo adventure. Every other Horseman of the Apocalypse received their solo story. Still, so far, Strife only showed up as a cameo in the main series and is only playable in the top-down spin-off prequel Darksiders Genesis. While fans are eager to jump straight into Armageddon and unite the Four Horsemen against the Charred Council, it would actually be better for the franchise to wait a little longer before delivering its epic conclusion in order to give Strife more time to shine.
VIDEO GAMES
EW.com

Pre-order Pokémon Diamond and Pearl so you don't have to wait to catch 'em all

It's 2006. You insert either a Pokémon Diamond or Pokémon Pearl game card into your Nintendo DS, flip open and power up your device, and then face the difficult decision of which starter Pokémon to choose — the grass type Turtwig, the fire type Chimchar, or the water type Piplup. You're off to explore the Sinnoh region and catch all the Pokémon you can, all the while wondering when you will finally have the chance to capture either the legendary Dialga or Palkia, depending on the version of the game you're playing.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

SuperGroupies Reveals No More Heroes 3 Merchandise, Now Up For Pre-Order

Having a blast with No More Heroes 3 on Nintendo Switch? Here are some razor-sharp goods that you can spice up your closet with!. Japanese apparel brand SuperGroupies has revealed a new line-up of products based on the recently-released action adventure – with merchandise such as high-quality watches, bags, and more. You’ll be able to pre-order them from the links below:
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Razer's Halo Infinite gear comes with in-game rewards - pre-orders now open

If you've ever wished your Razer setup was just a little more Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor-esque, you're in luck: Razer has just announced a new line of Halo Infinite-inspired gear, coating the Kaira Pro headset, DeathAdder V2 mouse, and BlackWidow V3 keyboard in the Master Chief's pale green. The Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse pad is also getting in on the action with a smokey gray outline of the armor itself.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy