NFL

Jackson Traveling to New England

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 6 days ago
The Miami Dolphins might have the services of tackle Austin Jackson for the season opener against the New England Patriots after all.

The team activated Jackson from the COVID-19 list Saturday and announced that he had been added to the injury report to be listed as questionable with a non-injury-related illness. Jackson will be traveling to New England separate from the team and his status for the game at Gillette Stadium will be updated Sunday.

Jackson was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday along with tight end Adam Shaheen, who will be out of the game (considering there was no update on his status Saturday).

Jackson stands a chance to become the first player to test positive and return to play the same week, according to a tweet by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Even if he is deemed fit enough to play, it's fair to wonder whether — if not downright unlikely — the Dolphins would use Jackson as a starter (or at all) considering he didn't practice all week.

The big question is what the offensive line will look like if Jackson doesn't start.

The most likely options, though they aren't the only ones, would be to simply plug in a replacement at left tackle, whether it be newcomer Greg Little or rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg, who didn't take reps at left tackle during training camp but played that position — and very well — during his time at Notre Dame.

FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Get Tough Injury News After Monday Night Win

On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders won a thrilling game against the Baltimore Ravens by a final score of 33-27. Quarterback Derek Carr found wide receiver Zay Jones streaking across the field for a wide open touchdown in overtime to walk out with the win. However, the upset win over Baltimore came with a cost.
NFL
Yardbarker

Four Raiders Expected to Miss Steelers Game With Injuries

Las Vegas Raiders starting guard Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL during the team's Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Good, 30, is a former seventh-round who spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was claimed off waivers by Raiders in 2018 and has started 20 games for Vegas.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Add Veteran Defensive Lineman After Gerald McCoy Injury

Suiting up in Monday night’s season-opener for the Las Vegas Raiders, six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy hoped for new beginnings with his new team. Unfortunately, those hopes were abruptly cut short after just nine snaps with the Raiders last night. In the fourth quarter of last night’s thriller against the...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Shares Injury Update For QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders unleashed Marcus Mariota on a designed quarterback run in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, the former No. 2 pick suffered an injury on that run that forced him to miss the rest of the game. Mariota’s only carry on Monday night went for...
NFL
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportstalkline.com

Cowboys facing a COVID peril as 2 extra avid gamers added to COVID list

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Connor Williams #52 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) More concern has arrived for the Dallas Cowboys, as two new players have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Leading up to the regular season opener, the Dallas Cowboys have…
NFL
