Jackson Traveling to New England

The Miami Dolphins might have the services of tackle Austin Jackson for the season opener against the New England Patriots after all.

The team activated Jackson from the COVID-19 list Saturday and announced that he had been added to the injury report to be listed as questionable with a non-injury-related illness. Jackson will be traveling to New England separate from the team and his status for the game at Gillette Stadium will be updated Sunday.

Jackson was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday along with tight end Adam Shaheen, who will be out of the game (considering there was no update on his status Saturday).

Jackson stands a chance to become the first player to test positive and return to play the same week, according to a tweet by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Even if he is deemed fit enough to play, it's fair to wonder whether — if not downright unlikely — the Dolphins would use Jackson as a starter (or at all) considering he didn't practice all week.

The big question is what the offensive line will look like if Jackson doesn't start.

The most likely options, though they aren't the only ones, would be to simply plug in a replacement at left tackle, whether it be newcomer Greg Little or rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg, who didn't take reps at left tackle during training camp but played that position — and very well — during his time at Notre Dame.