Centerton, AR

Bentonville West enjoys Homecoming rout against Little Rock Central

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTERTON -- Bentonville West enjoyed a little bit of everything in its homecoming game Friday night, including a running clock. Sophomore quarterback Jake Casey threw for a pair of touchdown passes, and the special teams picked up a touchdown off a blocked punt in the first half as the Wolverines went on to post a 40-20 victory over Little Rock Central during the final nonconference game for both teams at Wolverine Stadium.

