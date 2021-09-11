Bentonville West enjoys Homecoming rout against Little Rock Central
CENTERTON -- Bentonville West enjoyed a little bit of everything in its homecoming game Friday night, including a running clock. Sophomore quarterback Jake Casey threw for a pair of touchdown passes, and the special teams picked up a touchdown off a blocked punt in the first half as the Wolverines went on to post a 40-20 victory over Little Rock Central during the final nonconference game for both teams at Wolverine Stadium.www.nwaonline.com
Comments / 0