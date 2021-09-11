Norwich - William Forest "Frosty" Graham, 87, of Norwich, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021, while at the Helen Purcell Home. Frosty was born in Rinard Mills on January 26, 1934. He is the son of the late Robert Clyde and Lois Alma (Dye) Graham. Frosty worked as a Road Inspector for the Ohio Department of Transportation, and previously attended the New Concord United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the New Concord Lions Club, and the Norwich Malta Masonic Lodge #118 F&AM. Frosty was a loving, intelligent and gentle man, devoted to his family and friends.