The World Team Trials are just a few days away. Don't have any rooting interests? Creating a fantasy team will make watching the event more interesting. There are three games up right now on Fantasy Fight League - one for each style at the Trials. You have to pick a lowerweight, middleweight and upperweight starter for each style and the total points your athletes score will earn you leaderboard points.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO