Motorcyclist killed, car driver injured in crash on U.S. 29

A man was killed Friday night when his motorcycle and a car crashed in the Fairland area of Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said on Saturday. The 54-year-old man, from Silver Spring, was driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle south on U.S. 29 near the intersection with Fairland Road some time before 8 p.m. on Friday, police said in a press release. A white 2019 Toyota Camry was trying to turn onto Fairland Road from northbound U.S. 29 when the two vehicles crashed near the intersection, police said.