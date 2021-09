Facing the threat of foreclosure on her home, Carla Diamantes was shaken and frustrated. Her South Shore house is where she grew up, and has been in her family for six decades, she said. But after challenges with her mortgage servicer and upon exiting a COVID-19 program that allowed her to defer payments, she owes thousands of dollars. The servicer raised the specter of foreclosure. “It really ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO