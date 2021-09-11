CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlefield threats to UK troops: enemy bullets and European human rights rules

Cover picture for the articleBritish troops are being put “in harm’s way” due to a fear of facing legal action under European human rights laws, the Armed Forces have warned. Senior Defence figures told a government review that personnel were facing a “Hobson’s choice” in war zones due to fears that the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) prevented them from transferring prisoners from overstretched military prisons to “local facilities”, such as those run by the Afghan government before the Taliban takeover of the country.

