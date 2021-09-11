CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Rogers Previews Final Match Against Sporting KC II

By Eddie Garrison
1075thefan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(00:00-02:45) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday and opens today show with a quick first segment previewing today’s show. (05:47-14:36) – Interim Head Coach Max Rogers is back on today’s show and spends his weekly segment to explain how the team bounces back from Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to FC Tulsa, how the team is feeling heading into today’s match against Sporting KC II, and gives his expectations as to what he thinks Sporting KC II will try to do tonight against the boys in blue.

