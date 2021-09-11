'A reason to hope': Nairobi Kenya Temple Groundbreaking
Members and friends of the Church gathered on Saturday to mark the groundbreaking of the first temple to be erected on Kenyan soil. — “Today we will break ground for the Nairobi Kenya Temple, officially beginning the construction of this temple which will increase the power of God in East Africa,” Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, First Counsellor in the Africa Central Area Presidency, declared on Saturday September 11, 2021.news-africa.churchofjesuschrist.org
Comments / 0