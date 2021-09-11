Denver Broncos Get Their Own Whiskeys Courtesy Of Breckenridge Distillery
The Denver Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery recently teamed up to release limited-edition orange and blue Broncos Bourbon Blends. The bottlings come in honor of Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey being named the official Hometown Bourbon of the Broncos with the first, the Champions Blend, featuring the orange and blue blends encased in limited edition Broncos-branded bottles. By scanning a QR code on the back of the label, fans 21 and older can vote for their favorite blend and enter for a chance to win prizes.thewhiskeywash.com
