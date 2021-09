Following three close games, the No. 2 UNC women's soccer team (7-0-0) entered Gainesville against a Florida team (1-5-1) that had just ended a five-game winless run by beating Florida Gulf Coast. The Tar Heels would also face a stout 5-3-2 defense that they had struggled against when they played Northwestern earlier in the season. What would follow was a testament to the Tar Heels’ coaching and disciplined efficient offense as they rattled off seven goals to win 7-1.

