Flags Lowered to Half-Staff, Marking 20th Anniversary of 9/11

mauinow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor David Ige ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. This action serves to...

mauinow.com

1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half-Staff In Honor And Remembrance Of 9/11

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Sept. 11 in honor and remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 2001 attacks. The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with that of President Joe Biden, that all United States flags be lowered for the same length of time. “This year marks a somber milestone of the September 11 terrorist attacks on our nation,” Reynolds says. “Twenty years later, we still remember that day so vividly and it’s why we continue to honor and remember the innocent lives lost, those that made the ultimate sacrifice and those that continue to fight [for] and protect our freedoms to this day.” Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.
POLITICS
bigislandnow.com

Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Victims Killed in 9/11 Attack

At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
POLITICS
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Honor Of 9/11 Victims

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Saturday, September 11, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 innocent men and women who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Highlights from the statement:. “Today, we send special thoughts...
POLITICS
Daily Record

Letter: Let's not forget the 9/11 attacks, lower your flag to half staff

This 9/11 marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the U.S.A. at the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. The fourth plane diverted to Cleveland and heading back to the Capitol was commandeered by patriots and plunged to earth at Shanksville, Pennyslvania. Let us not forget the 3,000 lives lost...
POLITICS
David Ige
WIBW

Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown half-staff on 9/11

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Sept. 11. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, she has ordered that flags throughout the state be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 11, 2021, in honor of those that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 20 years ago.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Public Law declares American flags to be flown half-staff on 9/11

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Public Law that enacted Patriot Day, American flags should also be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11. The American Flagpole and Flag Co. says Saturday, Sept. 11, will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in suburban Pennsylvania. The day has been dubbed Patriot Day and serves as a remembrance of the lives lost that morning.
TOPEKA, KS
corneliustoday.com

Flags at half-staff Saturday 9/11

Sept. 10. All United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Sept. 11, in tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. “We mourn those we lost 20 years ago on 9/11...
POLITICS
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor Kay Ivey directing flags to be displayed at half-staff for 9/11

Governor Kay Ivey is directing flags in Alabama to be displayed at half-staff to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 Americans who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. In accordance with the presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half- staff on Saturday, September 11, 2021 to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11, 2001.
POLITICS
WBTM

Flags to fly at half-staff; Danville remembers 9-11

DANVILLE, Va. – Services of remembrance will be held across the state and the nation Saturday, as the United States marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001. Locally, the Danville Fire Department will hold a 20th anniversary commemoration for 9/11 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday...
DANVILLE, VA
