China’s ambassador to the UK has been barred from parliament in retaliation for sanctions imposed against MPs who have spoken out about his government.Beijing sparked outrage in March when punished critics, including former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, who have attacked its cruel treatment of Uyghurs Muslims.Zheng Zeguang, the ambassador, was due at parliament on Wednesday – but Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and his counterpart in the Lords, John McFall, have blocked him from attending a meeting.Sir Lindsay said it was not “appropriate for the ambassador for China to meet on the Commons estate and in our place of...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO