Danville Mayor Looks ahead to “Recovery Money Decisions,” Definite Plans for Garfield Park Pool
This past week’s Danville City Council meeting brought up some talk about COVID Recovery Money coming Danville’s way. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr says Danville is in for a total of 24-point-seven million dollars, has already received half of it, and must have it spent by the end of 2024. Mayor Williams says, lots of people have ideas, but not everything thought of will qualify.vermilioncountyfirst.com
