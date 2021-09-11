Philadelphia Eagles roster: Why is Mailata so much better than Dillard?

Jordan Mailata (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Here’s an answer everyone watching the Philadelphia Eagles has searched for. One of them is a former first-round draft choice that was widely regarded as, at minimum, the second or third-best left tackle of his draft class. His name is Andre Dillard. The other one is a seventh-round draft choice from Australia who never played football until three years ago, one Jordan Mailata. Both are part of a story that Philadelphia Eagles fans will get old and tell their grandchildren about one day.