Philadelphia Eagles roster: Why is Mailata so much better than Dillard?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Mailata (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Here’s an answer everyone watching the Philadelphia Eagles has searched for. One of them is a former first-round draft choice that was widely regarded as, at minimum, the second or third-best left tackle of his draft class. His name is Andre Dillard. The other one is a seventh-round draft choice from Australia who never played football until three years ago, one Jordan Mailata. Both are part of a story that Philadelphia Eagles fans will get old and tell their grandchildren about one day.

NJ.com

Jordan Mailata cashes in: Eagles, Australian left tackle agree on monster 4-year contract extension | What move means for Andre Dillard, offensive line

Jordan Mailata not only won the Eagles’ starting left tackle job this summer, but he also earned himself a massive contract extension in the process. Mailata, 24, and the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal has an upside of $80 million with incentives and includes $40.85 million in guaranteed money, per Schefter.
NFL
NBC Sports

What happens to Dillard after Mailata’s extension?

ATLANTA -- The Eagles on Saturday announced a four-year contract extension for Jordan Mailata, making him their left tackle of now and the future. So it begs the question: What happens to Andre Dillard?. The Eagles’ first-round pick from 2019 was already sent to the bench after Mailata ran away...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Jeff Stoutland talks Jordan Mailata’s development, Andre Dillard’s new role

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland talked to reporters today and gave a lot of insight into the makeup of the OL, including his relationship with Jordan Mailata, how Andre Dillard is handling his new role, and why he thinks the world of Isaac Seumalo. He mentioned several times about...
NFL
