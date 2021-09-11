CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Three Eagles impacted most by Jordan Mailata contract extension

By Philly Sports Network
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles started the 2021 season with a bang on Saturday, signing Jordan Mailata to a new deal worth $64M. Naturally, there are a few ripple effects of such a huge move. Here are the three players most heavily impacted by the news. Andre Dillard. There’s no doubting that...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Eagles Live#American Football#Left Tackle#Wide Receiver
NBC Sports

49ers sign Eagles training camp castoff running back

An Eagles training camp running back is returning to Philly this weekend. But not as an Eagle. The 49ers on Tuesday signed Eagles castoff Kerryon Johnson to replace another one-time Eagles training camp running back, Raheem Mostert. The 49ers placed Mostert on Injured Reserve Tuesday with a season-ending knee injury suffered on opening day against the Lions in Detroit. The Eagles claimed Johnson on waivers from the Lions on May 7, and he spent training camp here before getting released with an injury settlement on Aug. 17. Johnson also had a knee injury. Johnson played in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12 and had two carries for 12 yards. In three seasons with the Lions, Johnson rushed for 1,225 yards and a 4.3 average and caught 61 passes for 527 yards. Mostert spent 2015 training camp with the Eagles, piling up 157 rushing yards on 39 carries and 194 more yards on 14 receptions. After stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears, he finally found a home with the 49ers. He’s been hurt much of his career but among running backs with at least 250 career carries, his 5.67 rushing average is 3rd-highest in NFL history, behind Skeets Quinlan, who played for the Rams in the 1950s (5.87), and Hall of Fame Marion Motley (5.70), who played for the Browns in the 1940s and 1950s. Mostert ran for 220 yards in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Packers.
NFL
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sirianni not worried about ex-Eagle Johnson giving 49ers edge

The 49ers bolstered their running back room Tuesday when they signed running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad following Raheem Mostert's decision to have season-ending surgery. Johnson spent training camp as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers' Week 2 opponent, but the Eagles waived him with an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Players to Cut: Week 2 (2021 Fantasy Football)

The opening weekend of football is always exciting because every team has hope that this will be the year they win a Super Bowl. I think football offers more regular-season surprises than any other sport. There is always a team or two that people think will be in the playoffs that fizzle out, and there is always a team or two that nobody thinks will do anything and they have a great year and shock the NFL.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Matt Ryan is not free of blame in loss to Eagles

There were notable offensive line struggles in the Falcons’ home-opening loss to the Eagles. The Philadelphia defensive line bullied Matt Hennessy, Kaleb McGary, and most embarrassingly, Jalen Mayfield. The first two drives were impressive and showed glimpses of what Arthur Smith’s innovative offense could look like in Atlanta, but both of those drives stalled in the red zone. Then, Atlanta had little to no success when they had the ball.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 2: 49ers run over Eagles; Bengals, Colts, Giants keep upsets coming

It's only Week 2, but there are just three games between unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule. Two of those games are in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in what could be one of the more-entertaining games of the day. The 49ers are a road favorite worth watching. New Orleans travels to Carolina for a matchup between NFC rivals. Will Jameis Winston build on an impressive Week 1 performance?
NFL
Yardbarker

Dallas Goedert, Eagles Have Tabled Contract Extension Negotiations

Dallas Goedert insists he’s just as happy as the majority of Eagles fans to have Zach Ertz still on the roster heading into Week 1 of the NFL season. There’s only one reason to think otherwise; the Eagles and Goedert no longer seem to be negotiating a long-term deal, a revelation Goedert made during a videoconference on Labor Day afternoon.
NFL
Reporter

Eagles’ Mailata won starting job early, plans to keep it

The first play of the first 11 on 11 practice in the Nick Sirianni era confirmed what Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata already knew. Mailata would have to prepare to be the starter at left tackle, not a guy in competition for the job with Andre Dillard or anybody else.
NFL
NJ.com

How the early advice of a veteran Eagles coach helped Jordan Mailata become a starter

Before the 2018 NFL Draft, Jordan Mailata was converting from a rugby player to to an NFL tackle. To learn how to play the position, Mailata watched tape of former Eagles Jason Peters and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, along with current right tackle Lane Johnson. When Mailata got to the video of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, he found the stance he would use to block defensive ends and linebackers.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles mailbag: What is Jordan Mailata's ceiling?

In our Eagles chat on Thursday, there were a lot of questions that we could not get to in time or other questions we did answer but could use more color. And so, let's do a mailbag post to answer some of the overflow, as well as some commonly asked questions on Twitter and via email.
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Dallas Goedert says Eagles went in ‘a different way’ than expected with contract extension talks

Fans hoping that the Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert would agree to a contract extension before Week 1′s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons shouldn’t hold their breath. Want more Eagles coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. According to the former second-round...
NFL
Telegraph

Meet Jordan Mailata – the first rugby player to crack the NFL

In recent years, the NFL has opened its arms to international athletes, giving them an opportunity to try their hand at America’s most popular sport. Players with a background in rugby, whether it be union or league, are particularly sought after due to the transferable skills between the sports. And yet, all rugby players struggled – that is until Jordan Mailata came along.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles News: Jordan Mailata among biggest NFL breakout candidates

Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles A former rugby player in Australia, Mailata only started playing football shortly before being drafted by the Eagles in 2018. Since then, he’s improved by leaps and bounds every single year. Forced into a starting role last year, he earned an admirable 70.3 overall grade on 733 snaps. And this preseason, he took another massive leap. Former first-rounder Andre Dillard was finally healthy and playing some good football in his own right [BLG Note: Not really!], but it still wasn’t close enough to unseat Mailata.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy