NFL

BREAKING: Eagles Sign LT Jordan Mailata To Contract Extension | Instant Reaction + Contract Details

By Philadelphia Eagles Now
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking Philadelphia Eagles news on a Saturday as the Philadelphia Eagles and starting left tackle Jordan Mailata have agreed to a 4-year, $64 million contract extension. Mailata beat out former 1st round pick Andre Dillard for the left tackle position and the Eagles trust Mailata to protect Jalen Hurts’s blindside for years to come. With Mailata, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Brandon Brooks anchoring the eagles offensive line they should have a solid unit for the next couple of seasons. Chat Sports host Chase senior breaks down the Mailata contract details as well as his instant reaction to the extension.

www.chatsports.com

