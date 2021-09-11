CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two ‘heroes’ were beaten unconscious after stepping in to try and stop a woman from being sexually assaulted: reports

By Sarah Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo ‘heroes’ were beaten unconscious in Stoke-on-Trent, England, last Sunday morning, according to police. The men had intervened to try and stop a woman from being “inappropriately touched,” reports say. One of the men required facial reconstruction surgery after the attack and remains in hospital. Visit Insider’s homepage for more...

