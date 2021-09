We’ve already rounded up a collection of all 18 announcements from the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase, but what about everything that we didn’t see at the show? I’m not talking about literally everything—it was good of PlayStation to refrain from showing more of the already much shown Kena, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and even Horizon Forbidden West, even if the show did waste a bit of time on the over-trailered Deathloop. But what about the announcements we were all expecting, or at least hoping for? The rumors that had been flying around the week before the show? Sony had only set expectations that it wouldn’t contain info on PSVR2 (which we won’t include here for this reason), but what else were people expecting that didn’t show up during the showcase?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO