NFL

Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles reach 4-year, $64 million extension

By ESPN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles are signing left tackle Jordan Mailata to a four-year, $64 million extension, Mailata's agents confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday. The deal, which runs through the 2025 season, could be worth up to $80 million and includes $40.85 million guaranteed, agents Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain told ESPN.

NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
Adam Schefter
Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers sign Eagles training camp castoff running back

An Eagles training camp running back is returning to Philly this weekend. But not as an Eagle. The 49ers on Tuesday signed Eagles castoff Kerryon Johnson to replace another one-time Eagles training camp running back, Raheem Mostert. The 49ers placed Mostert on Injured Reserve Tuesday with a season-ending knee injury suffered on opening day against the Lions in Detroit. The Eagles claimed Johnson on waivers from the Lions on May 7, and he spent training camp here before getting released with an injury settlement on Aug. 17. Johnson also had a knee injury. Johnson played in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12 and had two carries for 12 yards. In three seasons with the Lions, Johnson rushed for 1,225 yards and a 4.3 average and caught 61 passes for 527 yards. Mostert spent 2015 training camp with the Eagles, piling up 157 rushing yards on 39 carries and 194 more yards on 14 receptions. After stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears, he finally found a home with the 49ers. He’s been hurt much of his career but among running backs with at least 250 career carries, his 5.67 rushing average is 3rd-highest in NFL history, behind Skeets Quinlan, who played for the Rams in the 1950s (5.87), and Hall of Fame Marion Motley (5.70), who played for the Browns in the 1940s and 1950s. Mostert ran for 220 yards in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Packers.
NFL
Falcons: Matt Ryan is not free of blame in loss to Eagles

There were notable offensive line struggles in the Falcons’ home-opening loss to the Eagles. The Philadelphia defensive line bullied Matt Hennessy, Kaleb McGary, and most embarrassingly, Jalen Mayfield. The first two drives were impressive and showed glimpses of what Arthur Smith’s innovative offense could look like in Atlanta, but both of those drives stalled in the red zone. Then, Atlanta had little to no success when they had the ball.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sirianni not worried about ex-Eagle Johnson giving 49ers edge

The 49ers bolstered their running back room Tuesday when they signed running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad following Raheem Mostert's decision to have season-ending surgery. Johnson spent training camp as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers' Week 2 opponent, but the Eagles waived him with an...
NFL
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 2: 49ers run over Eagles; Bengals, Colts, Giants keep upsets coming

It's only Week 2, but there are just three games between unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule. Two of those games are in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in what could be one of the more-entertaining games of the day. The 49ers are a road favorite worth watching. New Orleans travels to Carolina for a matchup between NFC rivals. Will Jameis Winston build on an impressive Week 1 performance?
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

How the early advice of a veteran Eagles coach helped Jordan Mailata become a starter

Before the 2018 NFL Draft, Jordan Mailata was converting from a rugby player to to an NFL tackle. To learn how to play the position, Mailata watched tape of former Eagles Jason Peters and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, along with current right tackle Lane Johnson. When Mailata got to the video of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, he found the stance he would use to block defensive ends and linebackers.
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
Football
Sports
EAGLES JORDAN MAILATA WON NFL AWARD FOR THIS MONSTER BLOCK!

The NFL is just now coming to grips with the phenomenon that is Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata. The 6-8, 380-pound ex-rugby player from Australia earned the NFL’s Way to Play Award for Week 1 for his block on Jalen Reagor’s 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the Eagles ahead 28-6.
NFL
Eagles News: Jordan Mailata among biggest NFL breakout candidates

Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles A former rugby player in Australia, Mailata only started playing football shortly before being drafted by the Eagles in 2018. Since then, he’s improved by leaps and bounds every single year. Forced into a starting role last year, he earned an admirable 70.3 overall grade on 733 snaps. And this preseason, he took another massive leap. Former first-rounder Andre Dillard was finally healthy and playing some good football in his own right [BLG Note: Not really!], but it still wasn’t close enough to unseat Mailata.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jordan Mailata News

Eagles sign LT Jordan Mailata to four-year, $64 million extension. The Eagles are signing their left tackle to an extension on the eve of the 2021 season. He may not see any playing time this season, but the Eagles saw enough potential in the Aussie to keep him from landing on another team.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles make flurry of practice squad moves entering Week 2

The Eagles made a flurry of practice squad roster moves on Tuesday as they get set to begin preparing for the 49ers in Week 2. First, the Eagles placed offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark on the practice squad Injured Reserve list and re-signed center Harry Crider to take his spot. The...
NFL

