LA County tack and feed stores report higher demand for ivermectin

LOS ANGELES — Tracey Savich, owner of Rolling Hills General Store, said she couldn’t tell if a customer was joking when he came into her store asking for over-the-counter ivermectin for animals as a preventative against COVID-19. The anti-parasitic drug, commonly used to deworm horses, cows and other livestock, has been controversially touted as a preventative and treatment for COVID, particularly among those who remain skeptical about the vaccine. While its efficacy against COVID has been debunked, some Californians have managed to acquire prescriptions from their healthcare providers.