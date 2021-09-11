CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

3 children rushed to the hospital after near-drowning in Buckeye

By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police and fire are responding to a near-drowning involving multiple children near Miller and Lower Buckeye roads Saturday morning. Buckeye fire officials have confirmed that they responded around 10:30 a.m. and found three children under the water. Police identified them as a 1-year-old, 3-year-old and 4-year-old. Firefighters on scene started conducting first aid on the children and they were rushed to the hospital. Two children were flown in critical condition, and a third was taken by ambulance in fair condition.

