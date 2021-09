The First Presbyterian Church of Spruce Pine at 970 Greenwood Road in Spruce Pine invites everyone to their “Blessing of the Animals” Sunday, October 10th at 3:00 pm. This free outdoor event will be open to everyone in the community to share in celebrating God’s love for all creatures great and small. The ceremony will include a time for hymns, prayers and the blessing of each individual animal, as well as a remembrance for those mourning the loss of a pet. Bring your furry or feathered loved one to share in this special community wide event. Dogs, cats, gold fish, hamsters, birds, horses, cows, pigs and animals of all shapes and sizes are welcome, just make sure that your animal is on a leash or caged for everyone’s safety. We are asking that you bring a pet food donation, either bagged or canned, for Mitchell County Animal Rescue. Hope to see you October 10th.

