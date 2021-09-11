CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Reflecting on September 11th

By WCU Stories
wcu.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 11, 2001, America changed. Thousands of people lost their lives on that fateful day inside the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and on a plane in Shanksville, Pa., due to terrorist attacks. In remembrance of the 2,977 lives lost, students and staff...

www.wcu.edu

wxxv25.com

Firemen across the Coast remember September 11th

For many first responders, 9/11 is more than just a regular day to them. The tragedy changed their career and lives forever. People can still remember exactly what they were doing and where they were on September 11th, 2001 when the Twin Towers in New York were struck. Stephen Dunaway, captain at fire station seven in Biloxi, has served for the fire department for over 23 years and says he will never forget that day. “When the first plane hit the building, we were all going ‘what, what a terrible day to be working there,’ you know. Then when the second one hit, it was everybody immediately knew something bigger was going on.”
BILOXI, MS
Cullowhee, NC
Washington, NC
Washington State
kgou.org

Sacred Ground: A September 11th Special from NPR

On September 11, 2001, Tim Lambert was a young journalist at a radio station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The day was a blur of news, the collapse of the twin towers, the burning side of the Pentagon and closer to home, the charred pit near Shanksville, where a fourth hijacked plane had gone down. It caught Tim’s attention for a brief instant. He owned land near Shanksville, passed down to him from his grandfather. That night, when Tim finally dragged himself home, he saw a blinking message on his answering machine. It was his dad-telling him he was sure flight 93 had crashed on Tim’s land. And he was right. That phone call began a 20-year journey for Tim. He'd find himself involved in the recovery efforts in Shanksville, growing closer and closer to the family members of the people on the plane. He'd find himself a caretaker of the land until a fitting memorial could be built. And because he was a journalist, he'd find himself with a vantage point into 9/11 that no other reporter in America had.
Washington Post

Days dwindle to precious few for Wendy’s at key D.C. intersection

We appear to be only days now from the last meal, literal and symbolic, at a well-known eatery at one of the better-known Washington crossroads. “We were informed today that the last day of operations for the Wendy’s will be next Tuesday,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Friday in a tweet.
washingtoninformer.com

September 11th: A Day Americans Promise to ‘Never Forget’

Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began like any other day for most Americans with no one prepared for the cataclysmic events that would occur before some had even finished their morning coffee. Baby boomers, at the peak of their power, continued to maintain bragging rights as America’s largest living adult generation...
State News

Letter to the editor: Never Forget September 11th

This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Twenty years since Al-Qaeda terrorists took 2,977 innocent lives. When the country woke up on that bright Tuesday morning, there was no indication of the horror that would soon ensnare the nation. Workers at the World Trade Center showed up for their shifts. The staff at the Pentagon arrived to serve our country, and passengers at airports in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Virginia prepared for their flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco, excited to see their loved ones.
Point Pleasant Register

Mason County Memories… Remembering ‘September 11th’

This week, there isn’t a need for a long, drawn-out article on some obscure historical event. We all know what today is. 20 years ago, we lost 2,977 lives to those who wished to see our country fall. We watched on live television as the Twin Towers were struck and falling, as the Pentagon was burning, and as brave resistance onboard Flight 93 brought it down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania before further harm could be done. But, through this sadness and chaos, we united as a country. We rose, vowing to take the fight to those who had perpetrated this attack and strike at the heart of terrorism worldwide, and within ten years, the leader of Al-Qaeda was no more, its principle planners were imprisoned, and the organization a mere shadow of its former self.
MASON COUNTY, WV
drydenwire.com

The 20th Anniversary Of The September 11th Attacks

For 20 years we have remembered and honored the brave first responders, who on September 11, 2001, selflessly ran up the towers and through the Pentagon helping people escape the collapsing inferno coming down upon them. We remember the brave passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, who selflessly gave their lives to divert the aircraft from its' intended target--the United States Capitol building--saving thousands of lives and preventing the certain catastrophe that would've ensued. The 2,977 people killed, and the more than 6,000 wounded were innocent bystanders and victims of radical Islamic beliefs, that aimed to destroy Western society. As our nation was aggrieved without provocation, our men and women in uniform responded with force and determination to hold those responsible accountable and restore human dignity and respect to nations otherwise devoid of this virtue. And so, once again, began our fight against terrorism.
wbiw.com

20 years following the September 11th Terrorist Attacks local veterans and public safety officials reflect on their careers

LAWRENCE CO. – For Americans and people watching around the world, September 11, 2001, is a day that will never be forgotten. The 20th anniversary of the terrorist event is Saturday. It is a time to remember and reflect on the attacks the exact time, place, and reactions of that fateful day when terrorists attacked American soil.
BEDFORD, IN
The New Yorker

Edwidge Danticat Remembers September 11th

Twenty years after the events of September 11th, the writer Edwidge Danticat reads from her essay “Flight,” about the way that tragedies are memorialized by those who survive them. Anand Gopal reports on the Taliban, whose young rank and file are hardly aware of the September 11th attacks that led to the twenty-year American campaign in Afghanistan. Jeannie Suk Gersen unpacks the novel mechanisms by which Texas S.B. 8 seems to undermine constitutional protections on abortion. And Jia Tolentino reports on a live show by the musician Caroline Polachek—the writer’s first since the pandemic began.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yourerie

Gov. Wolf reflects on Sept. 11th ahead of 20th Anniversary

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released a video message reflecting on Sept. 11th ahead of the 20th anniversary. In the above video, Wolf remembers the lives lost, the 20 years of grief, the first responders and all that went into danger, the acts of bravery and compassion committed by ordinary people, and those that fought back on Fight 93 to sacrifice themselves to save the lives of strangers.
POLITICS
northampton.edu

A Tragic Day in History: Remembering September 11th

September 11, 2001 is a date in history that Americans will never forget. Some have lived through the pain firsthand, while others can empathize with those who were among the victims, survivors and heroes during the attacks. NCC’s Assistant Director of Student Life and Leadership, Frances Boshell, recounted her story,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
rpi.edu

Honoring the Constitution

Happy Constitution Day! Today at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, we’re honoring the document that established the framework of our government. Constitution Day was first signed into law in 2004 to commemorate one of the most influential documents in our nation’s history. Check out some fun facts about the Constitution, which was...
RENSSELAER, NY
365thingsinhouston.com

September 11th Tributes & Commemorations Around Houston

Honor the memory of brave men and women, first responders, and servicemembers at these 9/11 ceremonies, commemorations and events taking place from Friday, September 10 to Saturday, September 18, 2021. As we approach the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, Houstonians have several opportunities to join with their...
HOUSTON, TX

