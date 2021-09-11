1216 Elmwood Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Beautiful ranch home in Colonial Heights is waiting for your family. This attractive 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, 1964 sq ft home has an updated kitchen, new slow close cabinets, granite countertops, fresh paint, new fixtures, luxury vinyl plank and fresh hardwood flooring throughout and a new Heat pump. The roof was replaced just a couple of years ago. This home has great bones, offering a family room, formal dining room, formal living room, and 4th bedroom could be office if needed. The Primary bedroom has an en suite. The back yard is your own private oasis where you will have plenty of family bbq’s or just relaxing after a long day at work. The garage has a work shop area in it for all the handy people out there. This neighborhood is so quiet and close to everything. This home is a must see!