AMN Reviews: Various Artists – Tymbal (2021; Fuzzy Panda Recording Company)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the beneficial side effects of the pandemic was that I developed a habit of going for a walk once or twice a day for exercise or just to get out of the house and away from the computer. Starting in June, I began to notice that the cicadas were rather loud this year. Noisy cicadas are not uncommon in this part of the Midwestern U.S. each summer, but the 2021 swarm (officially and ominously referred to as Brood X) was unusually thunderous.

AMN Reviews: Yarn/Wire – Tonband [Wergo Records 73982]; Becoming Air/Into the Vanishing Point [Black Truffle Records BT080]

The superb contemporary music ensemble Yarn/Wire—percussionists Ian Antonio and Russell Greenberg, and pianist/keyboardists Ning Yu and Laura Berger—is known as much for its willingness to transgress the limits of musical convention as it is for its performance prowess. Both qualities are on display with a pair of simultaneously released albums of very different kinds of new music, one of fully notated compositions within an expansive notion of modern small ensemble chamber music, and the other an unnotated exploration of extended techniques and unconventional instrumentation.
AMN Reviews: Two Archival Recordings from Bloodcount

Bloodcount was the quartet of Tim Berne on alto and baritone sax, Jim Black on drums, Michael Formanek on bass, and Chris Speed on tenor sax and clarinet. Guitarist Marc Ducret expanded this quartet to a quintet when he was available. The group existed from 1993 to 1997 or so and reformed for sporadic shows in the late 2000s. Bloodcount only put out live recordings.
AMN Reviews: Nick Storring – Newfoundout [mappa editions MAP027]

Nick Storring’s last solo album, My Magic Dreams Have Lost Their Spell, demonstrated the Toronto composer/multi-instrumentalist’s masterful use of multitracked instruments for the optimization of color and texture. Like My Magic Dreams, Newfoundout, Storring’s new offering, is a solo work of painstakingly composed sounds in vibrant layers, but unlike the earlier album, it pushes rhythm and percussion to the forefront.
AMN Reviews: William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops 20 Years Later

William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops is one of the most well-known and critically acclaimed ambient works of all time. In the vein of Brian Eno, Basinski made a number of ambient recordings from unconventional sources, such as shortwave radio and delay loops. Stored on magnetic tape for years, Basinski later found that this tape had physically decayed and would continue to do so when played. He recorded hours of this playout, documenting the slow deterioration, and then processed the result with reverb.
AMN Reviews: Jeremiah Cymerman – Citadels & Sanctuaries (2021; 5049 Records)

New York based clarinetist Jeremiah Cymerman returns with his fifth solo album (his first in eight years). Recorded late last year, each piece is dedicated to a composer who influenced Cymerman’s development, such as Alvin Lucier, Horațiu Rădulescu, Morton Feldman, Nate Wooley, Iancu Dumitrescu, and Evan Parker. The focus is on Cymerman playing his instrument with backing drones, echo, electroacoustics, and processed sounds.
AMN Reviews: Sleepwalker – Monument from the Void (2021; Ksenza Records)

Landing squarely between dark ambient and post-rock, Sleepwalker’s guitar and percussion soundscapes are both haunting and majestic. The album’s four tracks begin with the self-titled opener, featuring cosmic layered guitar drones. The second track, Le Cercle Rouge, couples undistorted guitar melodies with harmonies made up of long-held notes, as well as semi-martial percussion. The percussion becomes more involved, almost tribal, on Dream Cycle, as the guitars produce waves of textures. All of this culminates in Neverending Journey Through the Void, a 29-minute excursion with slow but heavy chording and stark synth melodies. Quieter passages are introspective and reminiscent of dark ambient, while aggressive percussion and guitar, as well as a hint of chanted vocals, drive the more assertive movements to crescendo.
More on Jemeel Moondoc

Some jazz innovators are bathed in hype and adulation, while others labor in undeserved obscurity. Saxophonist and composer Jemeel Moondoc belonged to the latter camp. He was a prime mover of the New York City loft jazz scene of the 1970s, and then the Lower East Side/East Village scene of the early-to-mid ‘80s. Yet he rarely received accolades for his work.
AMN Reviews: Beatriz Ferreyra – Canto+ (2021; Room40)

Well, Maestra Ferreyra has done it again! Canto+ is yet another essential listen in her ever-growing register of brilliant Acousmatic releases. This is her second on Room40 and, if you enjoyed her previous 2020 release (Echos+), this one should cause cartwheels, happy dances, and straight-out exuberant joy. (I have a few other write-ups on some of her recent material here, here, and here.)
AMN Reviews: Cecilia Lopez – RED (DB) (2021; Relative Pitch Records)

Even in a position where you get to hear quite a large amount of unusual music on a regular basis, that does not prepare you for Cecilia Lopez’s new release, RED (DB). On one 50-minute track, Lopez combines her electronics with the skills of drummer Gerald Cleaver and bassist Brandon Lopez to create humming textures and drones as well glissando-like sounds. Julia Cavagna provided scored actions.
AMN Reviews: Guillaume Tarche, ed. – Steve Lacy (Unfinished) [Lenka Lente, 2021]

When soprano saxophonist/composer Steve Lacy died in 2004, the world of improvised music lost one of its most creative voices, and certainly a unique one. In anticipation of the twentieth anniversary of his death—and the ninetieth anniversary of his 1934 birth—Guillaume Tarche asked the simple question, “how do you listen to him?” to an international and broadly representative group of musicians and writers. The result is a trilingual (French, English, and Italian) collection of analytical essays from critics and musicologists, reminiscences and appreciations from people who knew him or heard him play, and anecdotes and accounts from those who played with him, not to mention discographies of Lacy’s releases as well as of releases featuring others’ interpretations of his compositions.
AMN Reviews: Pedro Melo Alves’ Omniae Large Ensemble – Lumina (2021; Clean Feed)

Percussionist and composer Pedro Melo Alves has been busy of late, this being his fourth release of the year. Recorded live at Centro Cultural Vila Flor in Guimarães in November of 2020 last year, Lumina features Alves’ Omniae Ensemble septet expanded to a 22-piece outfit. It is a full-blown jazz orchestra, with woodwind, brass, string, vocal, and percussion sections as well as a conductor. Yet, Alves does not appear to be constrained by categories, as the album explores a space that includes jazz, classical, free improvisation, electronics, and experimental music.
New Takuroku Releases

AKIRA SAKATA – TOSAKA TO WATASHI. “Under the Covid 19 pandemic all the musicians and live music venues’ livelihoods are under threat. Currently, August 5, 2021 is in the middle of the TOKYO 2020 Olympics. Over 5,000 infected people, It jumped 10 times more than before the Olympics. We have entered an unknown territory. I am lucky to live. This solo is a continuation of the recording prepared to take a video in memory of the late John Russel. It was recorded at Bar Isshee in Tokyo. Many musicians, including Toshinori Kondo, died this year, but I couldn’t even go to the funeral. I’m sorry. I can’t help but hope that cafe OTO will hold up and this pandemic will end soon. ”
Anthony Pateras Update

I have a new album with Rohan Drape on SUPERPANG. It’s two versions of the same piece I’ve been performing the last 5 years, with a new piece for piano, pipe organ and SuperCollider. Upcoming dates, including a feature at Klangspuren Festival in Schwaz:. 14/9: Schwaz, AT — Klangspuren Festival...
We Have Ire Original Cast Recording (Ire Records)

Since his arrival in New York in 1999, Cuban saxophonist, percussionist, composer Yosvany Terry has been making a difference in contemporary music. His innovative work, a unique confluence of Cuban roots music and jazz. He recently received the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival Commission for Noches de Parranda and the Harlem Stage commission to write the music for the opera Makandal. His albums include the Grammy Nominated New Throned King, Today’s Opinion, Ancestral Memories, and We Have Iré Original Cast Recording.
JD Allen Interview

JD Allen (b. 1972) is a tenor saxophonist and composer. Raised in Detroit, Allen got his first professional break at twenty when he was hired by the legendary jazz singer Betty Carter. In 2008, Allen formed a trio with bassist Gregg August and drummer Rudy Royston which would serve as his primary creative vehicle for the next decade. The group released eight acclaimed albums, toured extensively, and was even the basis of an Atlantic Magazine think piece. In 2019, Allen formed a new trio with two musicians a generation his junior: drummer Nic Cacioppo and bassist Ian Kenselaar. That trio’s latest album is Toys / Die Dreaming (2020); Allen’s latest is Queen City, a solo recital.
For Adam Rudolph, Collaboration is Communication

Over the course of the last few decades, Adam Rudolph has quietly become a giant of world fusion and spiritual jazz. He has collaborated with mentors like Don Cherry and Yusef Lateef, and is a member of both Carlos Niño’s L.A. collective Build An Ark as well as Hu Vibrational, which features Niño and Hamid Drake. He’s mastered instruments from around the world, and has studied the traditions and philosophy behind the music he plays. He treats his many collaborations as a way for him to communicate across cultures and generations. META, the label Rudolph founded in 1997, has become a go-to source for heads into the deeper end of jazz, boasting releases from Rudolph’s towering Go: Organic Orchestra and global improv octet Moving Pictures, as well as works where Rudolph plays alongside legends like Yusef Lateef and Pharoah Sanders.
Craig Taborn Launches 60 x Sixty

Sixty pieces of music in sixty minutes each about sixty seconds in length. Pressing PLAY initiates a run of 60 tracks in a randomized order. The sequence ends after all 60 pieces play. The numbers relate to the ordinal position of each piece in the present playlist and are not intended titles or identifiers of the musical works. Every subsequent play shuffles the deck. In time new pieces may be added as others are removed.
AMN Reviews: Jeff Surak – AllSilver [Zeromoon zero202]

A long time in the making, AllSilver is a collection of provocative sounds from DC area experimentalist Jeff Surak. Surak appreciates and purveys what many of us simply ignore in our sonic environment; the title of the first track on the album, Love and Production, captures something of Surak’s aesthetic: love of the harsher sounds unloved by most, and production of raw sounds from the rawer materials of Dictaphone recordings, old synthesizers, lo-fi radios, mechanical objects, and a defiantly detuned zither. AllSilver is an album that draws on digital and analogue electronic technologies alike to produce an overall sound that’s consistent with Surak’s particular brand of lofi artfulness. Sometimes this sound encompasses expansive audioscapes, as in Love and Production and the lush, undulating drone of Nicéphore Niépce; it can also take the form of the granulated textures of And the Sun Will Eat Itself, or the mysterious percussive sounds that punctuate Keep Dancing After the Music Stops. The Fence is an abrasive bit of post-industrial scrunge—the sounds of machinery in extremis; Zawawa channels the ghost of a broken short-wave radio tuned between stations. The album’s centerpiece is its closing track: the epic, twenty-minute-long Scattered Lie the Saints, a complex drone piece that mixes Berlin-school sounds with a crackle and hiss reminiscent of a tinny transistor radio—debouching into the nothingness of a long-fading echo.
Machinefabriek Update

Machinefabriek – Re:Moving (Music for choreographies by Yin Yue) Out now, this album with two scores for (sadly unperformed) choreographies by NY dance maker Yin Yue. Both 20-minute pieces are more rhythmic and dramatic than you might be used to from me… as Vital Weekly put it: “There are valid arguments to say that Machinefabriek releases too many things, but this is surely one move I had not anticipated, so for those only interested in a few of Zuydervelt’s releases, this one is surely one different.” But you can stream the whole thing on Bandcamp or any other streaming platform, so take a listen for yourself…
