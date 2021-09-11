CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Simz tops UK Record Store Chart with Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Cover picture for the articleLittle Simz has followed up her 2019 Mercury-nominated album Grey Area. Little Simz is at number one on the latest UK Record Store Chart with Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Imagine Dragons, Super Furry Animals and Anna Phoebe are some more artists making up an entirely new Top 10, while Chvrches drop to #12 with Screen Violence and Black Country, New Road re-enter the Top 20 with their debut LP ‘For the first time’.

stereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: Iron Maiden, Lady Gaga And Little Simz

DJ Seinfeld – ‘Mirrors’ (Ninja Tune) F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm – ‘2X1=4’ (BMG) Haggard Cat – ‘Cheer Up (EP)’ (Bothday Present Records Ltd) Imagine Dragons – ‘Mercury – Act 1’ (KIDinaKORNER / Interscope) Iron Maiden – ‘Senjutsu’ (Sanctuary /BMG) Lady Blackbird – ‘Black Acid Soul’ (BMG) Lady Gaga –...
MUSIC
NME

Little Simz: “It’s nice to see my peers win. When they win, I win”

“Is the okra spicy?” Little Simz asks her seven-year-old nephew, who, along with Simz’s teenage niece, is sitting on the rooftop of Bussey Building overlooking the streets of Peckham in south London. Eating takeaway pounded yam, curried okra and rice, Simz’s nephew shakes his head and says no before exclaiming that the water Simz has just sipped will make the spice worse. “Don’t worry about me,” she retorts playfully, “I’m going to be alright.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Little Simz review – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert: The most thrilling album of the year

Well, wow. There is so much going on over the 19 tracks of Little Simz’s fourth album that it’s going to take fans much longer than rushed critics to process the richness of sound and ideas explored here.But what I can already tell you is that Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is the most thrilling album of the year. It’s loaded with drama. Huge Bond theme-level orchestration. Massive soulful choirs. Sexy vintage soul samples. Seventies Afrobeat. Brass, flute, beats and the voice of a rapper who knows when to punch forward and when to step back. Her ego and self-doubt...
MUSIC
Jon Hopkins
Maisie Peters
Anna Phoebe
Olivia Rodrigo
Little Simz
UV Cavalier Daily

Little Simz takes her place in a standout year for hip hop

So far, 2021 has had a lot to offer rap and hip hop fans with album drops from some of the genre’s biggest names. Releases from Drake and Kanye West will likely dominate the conversation for the rest of the year, but one of the U.K.’s most important rappers dropped a new record Sept. 3. “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” is the fourth studio album from U.K. rapper and actor Little Simz, and it will hopefully remind hip hop fans — especially in the U.S. — that Little Simz is one of the most important voices to pay attention to. While the album may go under the radar for some, it deserves recognition for showcasing the multitalented Little Simz.
HIP HOP
hennemusic.com

Iron Maiden top UK Vinyl Chart with Senjutsu

B>Iron Maiden have debuted atop the UK Vinyl Chart with their new album, “Senjutsu.”. According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the list at No. 1 and lands at No. 2 on the Top 100 Albums Chart behind Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” as the Canadian rapper won out by just 1,200 units while selling 46,000 copies of his latest release.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

ABBA heading for first Official UK Top 10 singles in 40 years with I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA are heading back to the Official Singles Chart Top 10 for the first time in forty years with their two comeback singles taken from their upcoming new album Voyage. On today (September 5)’s Official Chart: First Look, the legendary Swedish group place at Numbers 6 and 7 with I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down respectively. The tracks will mark ABBA’s first UK Top 10 singles since One Of Us in December 1981 should their momentum continue.
MUSIC
Vulture

You’ve Never Heard Little Simz Like This

Little Simz has been considering her identity in the various worlds she inhabits for longer than her massive new album lets on. Go back to “Therapy,” a track off the seasoned Nigerian–British rapper’s assured last album, 2019’s Grey Area, where Simz lays bare her insecurities about her rap career and personal relationships. “Still an introvert, still my feelings hurt,” she demurs at one point of her avoidance to opening up. By this point, the act of performance had come easy for her — she’d attended dance classes throughout school as a child, and took roles on a few children’s and teen TV shows, while picking rap up along the way, inspired by favorites like Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, and Nas. She’d go on to drop ten mixtapes from 2010 to 2015 and caught the attention of Kendrick Lamar in the process, which rocketed her independent debut album, A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, to critical acclaim in 2015. With each successive album, plus a distribution deal with Sony’s AWAL ahead of Grey Area, Simz had more eyes on her. The chorus to “Therapy” finds her on the defensive amid the whirlwind, declaring “I don’t need savin’,” between verses that detail those early professional and personal worries.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

How bell hooks, Hiking, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s Inspired Little Simz’s New Album

Little Simz’s expansive new LP is a head-spinning, 19-track odyssey that includes deep self-reflection, laid-back soul, sumptuous orchestral arrangements, and theatrical interludes performed by actress Emma Corrin, who recently played Princess Diana on The Crown. Altogether, it’s a sumptuous package that confirms Simz’s place among her country’s most ambitious young talents. Alongside its genre-defying scope, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is also Simz’s most personal work to date, with songs that tackle heavy topics like systemic racism alongside stories of familial turmoil. “This album was definitely my therapist,” she says matter-of-factly over a call from London. “It’s like a battle cry, or a rebirth.”
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Little Simz Gave It Everything She's Got, and It Shows

Little Simz has just spent an afternoon stranded on the side of a road in London when she logs onto Zoom. You wouldn’t be able to tell from her demeanor, though — she seems palpably unbothered. “It was just a whole thing,” she says, explaining how her driver got a flat tire.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Ed Sheeran Replaces HIMSELF at #1 on UK Chart as ‘Shivers’ Debuts on Top

Ed Sheeran‘s stronghold on the Official UK Singles Chart shows no signs of letting up. Because the hitmaker has replaced himself atop of the coveted count with his newest release ‘Shivers.’. Full story below…. The catchy cut has rocketed straight in at #1 – ending the 11-week reign of ‘Bad...
CELEBRITIES
