CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sean at the Movies: Director Nick Scown Too Soon Comedy After September 11th

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Nick Scown takes a unique look back at September 11th via the lens of comedy. Like every other aspect of life, the world of Comedy was changed forever and in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, comedians had to navigate a new normal where comedy would seem nearly impossible. Director Nick Scown takes us through some of the most fascinating moments in the history of comedy from David Letterman being drafted to lead the comedy world back, The Onion creating their place in popular culture by capturing the cathartic zeitgeist of the moment and the years of war in the wake of September 11th and how Muslim comedians moved forward in a strange new world. Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 debuted this week on Vice TV and is available to stream at ViceTV.com.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Documentary ‘Too Soon’ examines comedy immediately after 9/11

If you remember 9/11, you probably remember that among the sentiments that immediately followed the tragedy — along with shock, anger, a desire for vengeance — was a kind of enforced solemnity: Thou shalt not laugh. Irony was quickly declared dead. No one knew when we’d ever find anything funny again.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Primetimer

Vice TV's Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 reminds viewers how deeply the politics that grew out of 9/11 infiltrated comedic entertainment

"It plays all the hits, including George Carlin on mindless consumerism ('go out and buy some jewelry and a new car, otherwise the terrorists win”) and The Simpsons on U.S. militarism ('war is not the answer, except to all of America’s problems')," says Sacha Cohen. "The documentary includes clips from Team America: World Police, Chappelle’s Show, and the 'Axis of Evil' comedy tour, featuring a troupe of Middle Eastern stand-ups who joked about the racial anxieties of white people during a time of frenzied jingoism and Islamophobia. This makes for a satisfying retrospective, even if the film omits some of the more biting, nihilistic humor (comic strips by Tom Tomorrow and Aaron McGruder, online memes about 9/11 truthers) that wouldn’t translate well to the screen. Although humor about 9/11 and the Bush administration’s foreign policy proliferated across multiple genres, Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert most visibly transformed the comedy landscape during this era. Too Soon explains how The Daily Show, which Stewart had hosted since 1999, gained new credibility among young viewers as it found its political footing, adopting a wry skepticism toward the Iraq War and the media’s manufacturing of consent. As the comedian Scott Aukerman points out, the show invented the 'montage of hypocrisy,' an oft-imitated gotcha device highlighting the tendency of politicians to blatantly contradict themselves. Then came The Colbert Report, a satire of pundit programs that added truthiness to the national lexicon, a way of critiquing the steady American diet of political falsehoods disguised as facts. When these programs first intervened in the conversation, they offered a counterbalance to the blind hawkishness that had seized much of the populace, and for this, at the very least, they deserve credit. But it’s worth asking, to what end? And what happened afterward? Too Soon misses some larger context that satirical news, one of comedy’s most dominant forms in the post-9/11 world, was a part of—namely, the unintended consequences of the shift toward infotainment. In some ways, this broader shift intensified divisions between red states and blue states, and may have helped erode public trust in the media. Satire and slant further entrenched many Americans where they already stood, splitting television into warring (if also smirking) echo chambers and likely contributing to the well-documented political polarization of the past 20 years."
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

This Critically Panned Comedy Is The #2 Movie On HBO Max

Melissa McCarthy’s 2108 dramedy Life of the Party is suddenly very popular after it was added to HBO Max this week. The film was added to the streaming platform’s Latin American markets and quickly garnered views. Yesterday, Life of the Party was the second most popular movie on the platform globally, FlixPatrol reports.
MOVIES
culturedvultures.com

Sean Lock’s 15 Storeys High: An Ordinary And Extraordinary Comedy

One of the few glimmers of hope that we take from the loss of any great icon is having the chance to rediscover their buried catalogues of underappreciated work. Sean Lock’s recent passing provoked an outpouring of feeling so genuine and widespread that it felt as though the country had lost a mutual family member, such was the comic’s uncanny ability to be so gloriously esoteric yet so universally accessible.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
MovieMaker

How Werner Herzog Inspired Us to Make Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11

Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 is a documentary about how the comedy world tried to bring laughter back after the horror of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Airing on VICE TV, it includes interviews with David Cross, Janeane Garofalo, Marc Maron, Matthew Broderick, Aasif Mandvi, Rob Riggle, Nathan Lane, Gilbert Gottfried, Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Kattan, Lewis Black, Doug Stanhope, Jimmy Carr, Russell Peters and many more. In this piece, Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nick Fituri Scown explains how he and award-winning comedy journalist Julie Seabaugh took inspiration from Werner Herzog to make the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Says Movie Will Feature DC Intro After He Forgot To Include It in the First Shazam

Shazam! Fury of the Gods recently wrapped filming, and it will see the return of Zachary Levi in the titular role as well as director David F. Sandberg. During the sequel's production, Sandberg shared a lot of updates about the filmmaking process and even gave fans a glimpse of the entire "Shazamily" in their updated costumes. Despite being done with the production, Sandberg is still providing some updates on social media. His latest post is a hilarious reaction to the fact that he forgot to put the DC intro in the first Shazam! movie.
MOVIES
Best Life

These Are the 3 People Alex Trebek Suggested to Replace Him on "Jeopardy!"

Amid the news that Jeopardy! is still looking for a new permanent host, a video has resurfaced with a couple suggestions from the beloved former host himself. In 2018, Alex Trebek gave two Jeopardy! host suggestions during an interview with OBJECTified, a show that was hosted by TMZ founder Harvey Levin. And while Trebek joked in the past that Betty White should be the host after him, his suggestions in the 2018 video are more serious.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At The Movies#The History Of Comedy#Comedians#Muslim#Vicetv Com
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Norm Macdonald have?

NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Amomama

Christopher Meloni Is Actually Connected to Mariska Hargitay Through 1 of His Children

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's relationship is admired by many. Their relationship got deeper after the former welcomed his first child. Find out more. Actor Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's relationship has been a constant topic of discussion for years. While some believe their relationship is deeper than they portray, the former has noted that their friendship is only platonic.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Who’ Actress Tanya Fear Found

Tanya Fear, a British actress who appeared in a 2018 episode of BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, was found Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Fear had been reported as missing since Thursday. The actress’ family has been notified. The case is closed as there was no foul play involved, Los Angeles police said. No additional details were disclosed by authorities. The 31-year-old Londoner was originally reported as last being seen in the Hollywood Bowl area on Sep. 9. However, it has now been revealed she was spotted at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard on Sep. 12. Friends...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Michael Nader, ‘Dynasty’ and ‘All My Children’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, the actor known for his performances as Dex in the original “Dynasty” series and Dimitri Marick in “All My Children,” died Monday in Northern California of cancer, his rep confirmed. He was 76. Fairman’s wife Jodi Lister gave a statement to Michael Fairman TV, saying, “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of ‘Dynasty’ during Emma Samms’ virtual event to help raise funds for long...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy