Lakers News: DeAndre Jordan Still Maintains Strong Relationships With Nets Players After Trade

Entering the 2021-22 season, the clear favorites to meet in the 2022 NBA Finals are the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. Both the Lakers and Nets employ a “Big 3,” but each team has also surrounded them with high-level veteran role players to help them with their championship runs. The two organizations seemed to be trying to woo the same free agents over the summer, but the Lakers took a shot on someone the Nets were Ok moving on from by signing DeAndre Jordan.