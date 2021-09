All of them left the Lakers. And all five of them came back to Los Angeles. One of them is back for a second time. One took a decade to return. Three of them were champions with the franchise. All of them had unfinished business in L.A. Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka took the sentiment "once a Laker, always a Laker" quite literally this offseason, using primarily Lakers alumni to pad the roster around his revamped Big Three.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO