The Renegade Raider skin is arguably the rarest and most sought after in Fortnite history. Rare Fortnite skins are certainly not a new concept. In fact, since 2017, there have been many outfits, emotes and other cosmetics that have not resurfaced in the many years that Fortnite diehards would love to have a crack at again. Some that come to mind include the original Floss, Orange Justice and Hype emotes. While none of these have returned to the Item Shop, some skins, such as the Recon Expert, debuted in October of 2017 before going into the vault until May of 2020.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO