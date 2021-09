CHESTERTOWN, Md. – Host Washington College scored two goals in a 41-second span late in the third quarter to snap a 2-2 tie on its way to a 4-2 win over visiting Stevenson in a non-conference field hockey game on Saturday afternoon on Kibler Field at Roy Kirby, Jr. Stadium. The Shorewomen are now 3-1 on the season, while the Mustangs fall to 1-3. Washington College 4 Stevenson 2.