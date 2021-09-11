CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World of ‘Y: The Last Man’ Isn’t a Dream for Yorick Brown

 6 days ago

The World of ‘Y: The Last Man’ Isn’t a Dream for Yorick Brown. As the only human with a Y chromosome left on Earth, some want to kill Ben Schnetzer's character, while others want to use him for procreation.

Collider

Winona Ryder Cast in Indie Thriller 'The Cow' From 'Homecoming' Co-Creator Eli Horowitz

Winona Ryder is making a return to indie filmmaking with her newest project. Deadline reports that the Beetlejuice star is set to headline The Cow, an indie thriller from director Eli Horowitz in his feature film debut. Horowitz is best known as the co-creator of Amazon’s anthology series Homecoming, based on the podcast of the same name.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Y: The Last Man” Aims For Five Seasons

Eliza Clark, the showrunner on FX on Hulu’s upcoming TV series adaptation of the comic “Y: The Last Man,” says her vision for the series will see it clock in at around five seasons. Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s original comic follows Yorick Brown, the sole survivor of a...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Y: The Last Man Review -- A Complicated Adaptation

The live-action adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra's acclaimed Vertigo comics series, Y: The Last Man, has been in and out of development for years with many fans assuming that it would never actually see the light of day. But the wait is finally (almost) over and the show is most assuredly real--Y: The Last Man is coming to FX on Hulu on September 13.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

Y: The Last Man Takes Its Time to Find Its Own Personality

“Y: The Last Man” has been in some stage of production for years, set as a feature film more than once and then stuck in development hell as a TV series. After the massive success of projects based on highbrow graphic novels like “Watchmen” and “The Walking Dead,” it made sense that Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s masterpiece would be high atop any producer’s list of dream projects. At one point, Shia LaBeouf was to play the lead role in a film by director D.J. Caruso. That was over a decade ago. The world of television (and just the world, really) has changed a lot since then and “Y: The Last Man” feels different than it would have in 2008. The source is still a robust piece of storytelling—it’s one of the best graphic novels of all time—but much of the adaptation will feel familiar, sometimes in a positive sense but sometimes as if this is an echo of better material. It’s impossible not to think of another post-apocalyptic basic cable comic success when watching the show (or even HBO’s critical darling “The Leftovers”) but being reminded of beloved fiction isn’t always a bad thing. I walked into these six episodes hoping that the creators found away to adapt this as richly as “Watchmen” but entertained enough that they found something close enough to the first couple seasons of “The Walking Dead” to keep me watching.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

FX’s ‘Y: The Last Man’ Review: One Man’s Journey in a Female-Dominated World Becomes a Slog

“Y: The Last Man” follows the postapocalyptic journey of Yorick, the last cisgendered human male on planet Earth and his monkey Ampersand. When an unknown virus wipes out everyone with a Y chromosome, those left behind must scramble to keep the infrastructure of their society from collapsing. Literally overnight, cisgendered women become the dominate force on the planet. Much like on OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” the FX on Hulu series has placed women in nearly every leadership role behind the camera. Women directed, wrote, filmed and produced each episode. Led by Eliza Clark, perhaps best known for her superb writing on “Killing Eve,” the show is a bloody, violent political thriller that’s steeped in despair.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘Y: The Last Man’: A World Where Women Rule

FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man begins with glimpses of a world transformed by a catastrophe. As we race around the globe, we see images of dead bodies everywhere and of impromptu memorials to the fallen. As an onscreen graphic tells us it’s “Three Weeks After” whatever happened, we see a figure in a poncho and gas mask leaving graffitied messages on walls, chasing a monkey through urban streets filled with more corpses, some of them still in the seats of the cars where they died. Our hero — who removes his mask long enough to reveal himself as...
TV SERIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

TV series 'Y: The Last Man' imagines a world run by women

In "Y: The Last Man," women finally get their chance to run the world. It's far from paradise. The series, which debuts Monday on Hulu, is set in a post-apocalyptic world where every mammal with a Y chromosome drops dead. The two exceptions: a well-mannered pet monkey and his cisgender owner, Yorick Brown, who just happens to be the new president's son. His attempt to escape capture is at the heart of the 10-part series. So is anarchy.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Y: The Last Man's Ben Schnetzer Talks Yorick's Budding Potential in the Premiere, How the Show Is Similar to T2

The apocalypse is here, and what transpires after will make or break humanity as we know it. Welcome to the world of Y: The Last Man, the looong-awaited adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s beloved graphic novel. Though the TV series had been stuck in development hell for years, viewers can finally feast their eyes on its first three episodes (now streaming via FX on Hulu), and witness the plight of the last remaining (cisgender) male and his adorable pet monkey. The premiere episode introduces us to the dystopian world, in which a cataclysmic event takes out almost every living...
TV SERIES
actionnewsnow.com

'Y: The Last Man' envisions an apocalyptic world without (well, almost) males

Add "Y: The Last Man" to the long list of comics-turned-series since "The Walking Dead" became a smash hit that have yearned to emulate its post-apocalyptic appeal. Like most of the others, this beyond-grim drama falls short, at least initially, despite a strong cast headed by Diane Lane as the US' new leader.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Is Y: The Last Man worth watching? Critics say it could become “a show”

Y: The Last Man offers an interesting if not wholly original premise: What happens when all the men disappear on Earth, except for one?. This new FX series, adapted from the award-winning graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, turns that premise into a genre-bending political thriller. The show begins when a mysterious event causes all people and animals with a Y chromosome to fall dead except for one man Yorick (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet male monkey Ampersand.
TV SERIES
wiltonbulletin.com

"Y: The Last Man" Lets Women Inherit the Earth, But Is That Enough?

Y: The Last Man, the new dystopian Hulu show based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, begins with a simple set-up: every mammal on Earth who possesses a Y chromosome — in other words, every cisgendered man and boy as well as trans women and some intersex and non-binary people — suddenly, inexplicably begins bleeding from the mouth and then promptly drops dead. In a matter of minutes, more than half of the world’s population is wiped out, and many cis women perish in the ensuing chaos as well; cars crash and planes fall out of the sky as the men who were operating them die, and pretty soon we find our characters living in a post-apocalyptic nightmare where the power grids are failing, rotting corpses are still lying in the streets and food is scarce. And, just when it seems as though mass extinction is inevitable, we learn that one man and his pet monkey (who’s also a male) have mysteriously survived.
TV & VIDEOS
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Y: The Last Man’ is an interesting, overly dire specimen

“Y: The Last Man” is an interesting specimen. The apocalyptic FX on Hulu series, which streams its first three episodes on Monday, Sept. 13 and will drop a new one every Monday after through Nov. 1, is based on the acclaimed DC/Vertigo comic books that debuted in 2002. Clearly informed by the 9/11 attacks, the comic posited a world in which every mammal with a Y chromosome, except two, suddenly died. That instantly resulted in falling airplanes and traffic pileups everywhere, followed by broken supply chains and societies where women scrambled to survive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thefocus.news

What caused the plague in Y: The Last Man?

Y: The Last Man, adapted from a 60-book comic series of the same name, premiered yesterday via FX on Hulu. What is it that causes the plague that results in Yorick Brown being the last cis man alive?. What caused the plague in Y: The Last Man?. The fundamental premise...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Y: The Last Man Star Ben Schnetzer on Bringing Yorick to Life for the New Series

More than a decade after the series concluded, Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's Y: The Last Man has finally been brought to life for FX on Hulu, a project which has been in the works in a variety of ways for years. Initial reports date back to the 2000s, which would have been for a feature film, only for recent years to pivot towards a TV Series. Even once FX officially moved forward on the project, it went through some creative shifts, but despite those long delays and fan anticipation for the series to finally be realized, Ben Schnetzer was more excited than apprehensive to bring the beloved Yorick Brown to life for the new project.
TV SERIES

