LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 9-ranked Texas Tech men's golf team returns to competition at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational which will be played at the Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is set for rounds on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with coverage on the Golf Channel and the individual champion earning an exemption to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open.