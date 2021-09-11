CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

On a day of reflection and wide-open blue skies, feeling the loss of three old oak trees all the more

By Jan Devereux
cambridgeday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a day of reflection and wide-open blue skies, feeling the loss of three old oak trees all the more. I’ve been thinking about my relationship with trees to try to understand why the removal Friday of three very large oaks behind a nearby school has caused me such strong feelings of loss, even grief. I realize that these feelings, shared by a good number of my neighbors, may seem disproportionate or misplaced to many other people. With all the human suffering in the world and the clearcutting of old-growth forests in the Amazon and Indonesia, why waste my tears on a trio of old trees? Why is the loss of these three trees such a powerful emotional trigger for me?

www.cambridgeday.com

Comments / 0

Related
kazu.org

Blue Sky And Beautiful Flowers: Her Day Before 9/11

Twenty years later, it's still the blue that haunts. That cloudless day, the air just turning to autumn—the terrifying patch of bright blue sky that gradually appeared when the smoke parted just enough, revealing a space where the buildings had been. Weeks later, I helped decorate the Cathedral of St....
LIFESTYLE
thespruce.com

How to Grow a Live Oak Tree

Often draped with Spanish moss (Tillandsia usneoides) and found along the coastlines of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic from Texas to Virginia, the live oak (Quercus virginiana) is emblematic of the deep south. Often used shade trees, specimen trees, or to create beautiful allees, the tree is known for the massive size of its sprawling lateral branches that be three times as wide as the oak is tall.
GARDENING
spartaindependent.com

‘The blue skies turned to darkness on that day’

Newton. The community gathered at Sussex County Community to remember 9/11 on its 20th anniversary, to find meaning, and to teach a new generation about a day of unbearable tragedy, great unity, and tremendous heroism.
NEWTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
arcamax.com

The Greener View: Oak Wilt and Peach Tree Suckers

Q: I have an old oak tree. During the recent cicada invasion, this tree took a mighty hit from those insects. Numerous small branches began to fall. I assumed they were falling because of the cicadas having made slits in the branches to lay eggs. Then, later, the tree began...
GARDENING
NEWS10 ABC

Why is the sky blue?

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — It’s a simple question but one that stumps a lot of people. Why is the sky blue? Well, it all starts with sunlight. To us, sunlight looks white but it is actually a combination of all of the colors in the rainbow!. These colors fall on the wavelength...
ASTRONOMY
cambridgeday.com

Though great black digger wasps look fearsome, they’d rather hunt for insects than sting humans

Though great black digger wasps look fearsome, they’d rather hunt for insects than sting humans. The great black digger wasp (Sphex pensylvanicus) is huge, up to an inch and a half in length, with blue-black iridescent wings. All wasps look menacing, but this one, because of its large size, wins the award for the most intimidating – though in actuality it is solitary and not at all aggressive. The males do not sting at all, and the last thing the females want is conflict: Their goal in life is to reproduce, which they cannot do if they are harmed. (Social wasps, such as yellow jackets, and social bees, such as honeybees, have large colonies to protect, so they exhibit aggressive defensive behaviors. Solitary wasps and bees, on the other hand, are gentle and sting only if provoked.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Palm Trees#Tree#Harvard Divinity School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Outsider.com

Missing Grand Teton National Park Hiker Gabby Petito Had Spotify Playlist That Authorities Think Can Provide Answers

With record-breaking attendance across Grand Teton National Park and all National Parks for that matter, a lot of unfortunate things are on the rise as a result. There’s been an uptick in littering, for example, along with increased odds for animal encounters that can sometimes be deadly. Another deadly danger park visitors might not want to think about? Going missing.
LIFESTYLE
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
districtchronicles.com

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy