On a day of reflection and wide-open blue skies, feeling the loss of three old oak trees all the more
On a day of reflection and wide-open blue skies, feeling the loss of three old oak trees all the more. I’ve been thinking about my relationship with trees to try to understand why the removal Friday of three very large oaks behind a nearby school has caused me such strong feelings of loss, even grief. I realize that these feelings, shared by a good number of my neighbors, may seem disproportionate or misplaced to many other people. With all the human suffering in the world and the clearcutting of old-growth forests in the Amazon and Indonesia, why waste my tears on a trio of old trees? Why is the loss of these three trees such a powerful emotional trigger for me?www.cambridgeday.com
Comments / 0