Like countless others, Sept. 11, 2001, changed my life. As a Navy officer working in the Pentagon at the time of the attack, my memory was indelibly imprinted by what happened when a group of people decided to show the world how much they hated Americans. Thousands died in the attacks, including nearly 200 people at the Pentagon, but my colleagues and I were unharmed — which felt like a miracle because the plane stopped just 20 feet from our office. After 20 years of reflection, I realize that the miracle was not walking away unharmed from a terrorist attack. It was seeing what happened afterward.

