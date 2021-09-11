Freddie Gibbs Appears to Take Shots at Kendrick Lamar on New Song ‘Vice Lord Poetry’ – Listen
Freddie Gibbs appears to have some bars for Kendrick Lamar on his new song, "Vice Lord Poetry." On Saturday (Sept. 11), Gangsta Gibbs released the new track, in which he raps over the beat for Drake's Certified Lover Boy intro, "Champagne Poetry." On Gibbs' interpretation of the Drizzy song he spits, “The earth ain’t big enough for both of us, you gotta get done/They say they smokin’ top fives, but you ain’t burnt up the one," Gibbs raps. "Fuck niggas talking ’bout?/Like every time I hit the booth I don’t leave that bitch with a body count.”1079ishot.com
