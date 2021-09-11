CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continued labor shortage hits Denton both on and off campus as customers crowd businesses

By Alex Reece
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021 fall semester begins, employers on and off campus are trying to find new hires to fill gaps left from the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions on operating hours and shift team sizes, imposed by businesses to reduce customer and employee exposure to the virus, have been loosened gradually over the past few months. Employers across the nation are in a rush to refill these previously empty positions, with some postings on job-listing websites, like Indeed, offering cash bonuses for applying to and/or accepting a job.

