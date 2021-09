Oil City, with much of the nation, remembered the 20th anniversary of 9/11 through a public memorial service on Saturday. The morning air was cool in Justus Park, with a crispness of fall creeping in as the sun bathed over the more than 100 people on hand to honor those who perished when terrorists hijacked four airliners, crashing two of them into the twin towers in New York, one into the Pentagon and the other in a field in Shanksville.

